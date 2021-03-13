Police operatives have arrested a young man, Adelaja Moses over the murder of a foreigner one year after he allegedly committed the crime.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Pblic Relations Officer of Police in Lagos confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Friday, February, 12, 2021.

Adejobi the Moses was arrested by security operatives at about 2am on Saturday last week in the Emuren area of Ogun State.

He said the suspect was arrested during a sting operation for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of a Chinese national in February 2020.

The statement said, “The suspect, a strong member of Aiye Confraternity, and his cohorts kidnapped the Chinese national at Okunowa, Ijebu, in Ogun State but was kept in their hideout at Otta-Agbowa Ikosi, Lagos State.

“They eventually killed the captive and dumped his corpse in Agbowa-Ikosi River. The corpse has not been recovered up to date.”

The statement also said that Moses confessed that other members of the gang have been arrested by the Intelligence Responses Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja, adding that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the command’s Strike Team to work with the IRT on the investigation into the case.

Moses was said to have disclosed to the police in his confession that he was involved in the abduction of the foreigner but did not receive any ransom.

He also denied his involvement in the killing of the victim, saying his accomplices were responsible for his death.