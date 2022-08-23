26 women remanded to Luzira for using children to beg for alms

Those who have been remanded include; Ruth Aboka 25, Lojari Arorins 20, Agnes Acheing 23, Maria Echoru 20, Angelina Lochoro 27 and Agnes Nakut 30,

Others are Veronica Ilukol 28, Maria Royitye 23, Anna Lakwera 22, and Ruth Aboka 25, Lucy Lokita 18, Jennifer Lokol 20, Agnes Ate 25, Esther Olele 20, Anna Ongole 18.

Also, Pauline Lochoro 23 Angelina Lemukol 22, Anna Oroben 27, Anna Anyalo 18, Esther Lukwa 23 and Elizabeth Sagal 21, Sarah Naduk 23, Brenda Nakiru 22, Anna Nalukuden 29, Sarah Anyango 60, and Maria Longol 22.

The women were arrested on August 20, following a child rescue operation on Thursday August 18 where 221 children were rescued from the streets and taken to Masulita Children’s home for rehabilitation.

According to the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022, it is a crime to send a child to beg or solicit for alms in a public place, street, building, office or any business or commercial establishment and no person should live off the proceeds of a child engaged in begging or soliciting for alms.

It is required by law that every parent or guardian shall ensure that every child under his or her care is protected from harmful or hazardous employment.

Anybody who contravenes with the law will be imprisoned for six months or pay a fine of two currency points (about UGX 40,000). A currency point is equivalent to UGX 20,000.

The law empowers KCCA to rescue any child found begging or soliciting on the streets. A person shall not use a child to propel them in a wheelchair with the aim of soliciting or begging for alms.

The ordinance also prohibits acts that encourage children to remain on the street and any acts designed to encourage the continued stay of children on the street such as handing a child on a street items including food, money or clothing; and luring a child from the street for group activity with an intention of returning them to the street.

Any child or infant used for or child found begging or soliciting for alms, is supposed to be rescued and committed to the custody and the care of the probation and social welfare officer.

The ordinance criminalises children loitering in public places, begging or soliciting, vending or hawking and bans the sale of alcohol and drugs to children.

Beyond the street children, the law also prohibits employment of children as a domestic servant; working in a kitchen of a restaurant and any work that prohibits a child from attending basic educational programs.

An owner, manager, person in charge or employee of a bar, video hall, gaming hall, disco or other public place where films with any kind of viewer restrictions are shown shall not host a child on his or her premises.