A Political Science Graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University currently undergoing the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme in Ibadan, Mosunmola Omotayo, has been crowned as the 2019 Miss Ojude Oba.

She defeated eight other contestants in a competition where all the participants made three appearances in traditional, casual and dinner wears. They were rated for their elocution, poise and comportment in the keenly contested beauty pageant.

The dark and tall 25 year-old queen is an entrepreneur in catering and event planning.

A 300-level student of English Education at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Imisioluwa Jesutofunmi Jinadu, emerged as first runner-up while 20 year-old Funmilade Fanadez Osoteku was adjudged as the second runner-up.

Earlier, up and coming artistes raised the curtain with scintillating performances directed by resourceful MC Bash complemented by melodious tunes mixed by DJ Tops. Ola Flow won the rap battle while Tunde Olorioko and Teju Adeyemi won smartphones in the Dance Competition for male and female categories respectively.

Lady drummer, Ayanfola and her 15-people ensemble, serenaded the audience with delightful tunes from the talking drum (gangan). She meandered from folklore Ijebu songs to contemporary tracks, compelling the audience to bring out their phone cameras to record the unique performance.

Lil'Kesh revved up the musical show with sundry popular tunes enthusiastically chorused by the lively crowd of attendees who came to round off their Ileya festivities with sublime fun. His performance was a master class as he engaged the audience intermittently and indulged the people with his rich repertoire of songs including Shoki and Able God.

The Asiwaju of Fuji popularly addressed as "African Michael Jackson", Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere and his beautiful dancers closed the musical show with a big bang. He spent considerable time to remind the crowd that Glo is the best network as he dished out melodious and 'funkified' songs that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Dressed in a combo of green and white to show his affinity for the Nigerian national colours and Globacom's colours, Obesere and his Glo-branded band members, sent the crowd into an ecstasy of musical pleasure.

The attendees commended Globacom for the well choreographed musical show, adding that the event capped the eventful and bubbly 2019 Ileya festival celebrations for them.

