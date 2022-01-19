RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

25-year-old man takes own life over inability to pay debts in Kwara

The Kwara Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says that a 25-year-old man, Olakunle Obaoye, has committed suicide over suspected depression, occasioned by his inability to pay his debts.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that the deceased was found dead inside a bush at Erinmope village, near Ayedun in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said that the matter had been handed over to the police for further investigations and necessary actions.

“On Monday, Jan. 17, one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town reported at our divisional office in the area the demise of his brother, Olakunle Obaoye.

“His lifeless body was found hanging on a tree, in what looked like a suicide.

“NSCDC officers from the division visited the scene of the incident and, together with the relatives of the deceased, removed the corpse from the tree,” he said.

Afolabi said that the dead body was later handed over to the family for proper burial.

