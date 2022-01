25-year-old man takes own life over inability to pay debts in Kwara.

Afolabi said that the deceased was found dead inside a bush at Erinmope village, near Ayedun in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said that the matter had been handed over to the police for further investigations and necessary actions.

“On Monday, Jan. 17, one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town reported at our divisional office in the area the demise of his brother, Olakunle Obaoye.

“His lifeless body was found hanging on a tree, in what looked like a suicide.

“NSCDC officers from the division visited the scene of the incident and, together with the relatives of the deceased, removed the corpse from the tree,” he said.