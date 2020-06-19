It is reported that the body of the deceased, Bright Ampofo, has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital Morgue.

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Akyem Akwadum, a farming Community near Kyebi in the Eastern region.

Reports suggest the deceased did not understand why the suspect, Avi Ernest alias Mawutor, the ex-boyfriend of his 24-year-old girlfriend Adobea Nancy, was in her house. Sources say violent scuffle subsequently ensued between them and in the process, Mawutor stabbed Mr Ampofo to death.

Nana Boadu Atta, father of the deceased, upon hearing the incident reported to the Police around 9:00 pm.

Police detectives proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body which was in a pool of blood to the Kyebi Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.