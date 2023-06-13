ADVERTISEMENT
25-year-old man docked for allegedly playing ₦‎90,000 game with fake transfer

News Agency Of Nigeria

Williams said that the defendant went to a Betnaija outlet to play a ₦‎90,000 worth of game and pretended to have transferred the money to the sales girl, Mary Aloba’s account, which was later discovered to be fake.

The defendant, a resident of No 49, Egbatedo St., Agege, Lagos, is being tried for causing breach of peace, fraud and cheating.

The Prosecutor, ASP Racheal Williams, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 13 at 12, Aina Akera St., Agege, Lagos.

Williams further stated that that all efforts at tracing and locating the defendant proved abortive.

She said that the defendant was later sighted at Oshodi, Lagos, by the complainant and was immediately apprehended with the help of passersby.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168, 323 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Mr F.O. Ameen, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ameen, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 26 for mention.

