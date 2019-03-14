The suspect, Seyi Ajiboye, lured the girl to his room as she was returning from church service and forcefully had carnal knowledge with her without her consent.

Confirming his arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect increased the volume of his radio so as to prevent people around from hearing what was going on.

"The victim complained that while she was coming from a church service at Oluwalogbon street Abule Ijoko, the suspect who resides in the area lured her into his room, forcefully removed her underwear and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent. He increased the volume of his radio making it impossible for people around to hear her (the victim) screaming," Oyeyemi stated.

The PPRO added that the suspect was arrested by detectives of Agbado Division following a report filed by the parents of the victim.