The agency alleged that Umaru peddled 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa (a.k.a Hemp).
25-year-old charged with hemp trafficking
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 25-year-old man, Samaila Umaru, with drug trafficking before a Federal High Court in Lagos.
The defendant is charged on one count.
The charge is marked FHC/L/346c/22.
The prosecutor, Mrs N.I. Mamza, alleged that Umaru committed the offence on June 2.
She said that Umaru was arrested at Sangotedo in the Ajah, Lagos State, where he dealt in 1.1kg of Cannabis.
According to the agency, Cannabis, alongside Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs are listed in NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.
Drug trafficking contravenes Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.
No date has been fixed for Umaru’s arraignment.
