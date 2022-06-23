RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

25-year-old charged with hemp trafficking

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 25-year-old man, Samaila Umaru, with drug trafficking before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

NDLEA officer (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]
NDLEA officer (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]

The agency alleged that Umaru peddled 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa (a.k.a Hemp).

Recommended articles

The defendant is charged on one count.

The charge is marked FHC/L/346c/22.

The prosecutor, Mrs N.I. Mamza, alleged that Umaru committed the offence on June 2.

She said that Umaru was arrested at Sangotedo in the Ajah, Lagos State, where he dealt in 1.1kg of Cannabis.

According to the agency, Cannabis, alongside Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs are listed in NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.

Drug trafficking contravenes Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

No date has been fixed for Umaru’s arraignment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Nigerian government opens portal to document unemployed citizens

Nigerian government opens portal to document unemployed citizens

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Police, Vigilantes battle terrorists in Katsina, kill 2

Police, Vigilantes battle terrorists in Katsina, kill 2

Cracks in APC as 20 senators plan to defect to PDP, NNPP others

Cracks in APC as 20 senators plan to defect to PDP, NNPP others

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Gunmen behead former Anambra lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

Gunmen behead former Anambra lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

Senate orders Shell to refund $200m to FG over alleged violation of JV agreement

Senate orders Shell to refund $200m to FG over alleged violation of JV agreement

Trending

Doctor assaults Nurse in Abuja, Nurses association demands justice

NANNM Conference Aubja

I’ve impregnated wife of my cousin who pays my fees – 21-year-old man cries

File photo: A sad young man

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

Pandemonium as motorists discover colleague’s corpse in Lagos park

Pandemonium as motorists discover colleague’s corpse in Lagos park