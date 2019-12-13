The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abubakar Kamal, made this known in a statements in Bauchi.

Kamal said the accident occurred, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, involved two vehicles; a Peugeot J5 Bus and a Toyota 18-seater Hummer bus.

The Toyota bus was conveying 22 passengers while the J5 bus was carrying 20 cows and four passengers.

He said that all the 26 passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burns.

“The victims were immediately evacuated from the scene by security agents with assistance of good samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for treatment.

“Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, 25 passengers were confirmed dead by the Chief Medical Director, Dr Mohammed Alkali, while one survived and is receiving treatments.

“Investigation has revealed that all the passengers inside the Toyota Hummer bus took off from Dutsinma in Katsina State on their way to Adamawa State while the passengers inside the J5 bus were from Bauchi going to Kano State,” Kamal said.

He said that four corpses from the J5 bus were immediately identified by their families and released for burial while the remaining 21 corpses inside the Toyota Hummer bus are yet to be claimed.

The PPRO, therefore, called on members of the public whose family members left Katsina for Yola on Thursday and were still unable to reach them to check at the ATBUTH.