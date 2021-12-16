RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

24-yr-old man in court over alleged theft of roofing sheets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Court gavel

A 24-year-old man, Oluwatobi Falope, was docked on Thursday by an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of roofing sheets.

The Prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 14, 2021 around 07:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Primary School, Oke-Atan, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant stole some roofing sheets valued N25,000, property of Salvation Army Primary School, Ile-Ife.

Falope, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr J. O. Amole, applied for bail in the most liberal terms and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura admitted the accused to a bail of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and have his address verified.

The surety must also present valid identification card and three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 12, 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

