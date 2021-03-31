His sad story was shared on Twitter by a user identified as Khasakhala alias Julius Mmasi who, out of shock, asserted that “women came from another planet”.

After the DNA results, the distraught man’s wife allegedly admitted to having the first three children with her superior and not her husband.

Khasakhala explained that the man decided to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the four children because he had suspected that his wife may have been cheating on him with another man.

Interestingly, the man’s wife had also disclosed to her second-born daughter that her real father was her boss after the girl questioned why she and her other two sisters resemble the woman's boss.

It has now emerged to the man that the three older daughters are fathered by his wife’s boss while the last born, who is a male, is the only child who belongs to him.

"The first three kids all girls, two just graduated, the other is in form four. The woman just admitted the three kids belong to her boss. How can you advise someone on this now?" Khasakhala asked in his tweet adding: "A marriage of more than 24 years has just ended abruptly. Meaning if all men decided to go this way marriages will be a thing of the past."

The heartbreaking story has got many people reacting with most of them empathizing with the man, while others pleaded with him not to reject the children even if he will not forgive their mother, considering the long period of bonding he has had with them.