RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

24 escape death as 2 vehicles collide in Osun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, said that 24 people escaped death in an accident that occurred on the Gbongan-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

Members of the FRSC at the scene of an accident/Photo used for the purpose of illustration. [pmnewsnigeria]
Members of the FRSC at the scene of an accident/Photo used for the purpose of illustration. [pmnewsnigeria]

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

Okpe said that 12 people, including 10 males and two females, were seriously injured, while the remaining 12 passengers escaped unhurt.

He said the accident occurred at about 7.25;am some six kilometers away from the FRSC office in Egbejoda area.

He blamed the accident on overspeed and dangerous driving.

According to him, the accident happened when a Toyota Hiace vehicle, with Reg. No. BNJ375XA, had a head-on collision with a Green Bedford vehicle without number plate.

The sector commander said the injured persons were taken to Bolarinwa Hospital in the area for medical attention.

He said that items recovered at the scene of the incident included one nylon bag, one battery, one tyre, two travel bags, 18 sack bags, four leather bags and four-suit bags.

He advised motorists to desist from road traffic rules violation, capable of causing accident and loss of lives and property

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm now free of COVID-19 – FCT Minister

I'm now free of COVID-19 – FCT Minister

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is safe - Police assure travellers, residents

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is safe - Police assure travellers, residents

Respect chosen dates for Ekiti, Osun governorship primaries - INEC warns parties

Respect chosen dates for Ekiti, Osun governorship primaries - INEC warns parties

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

INEC registers 5m new voters

INEC registers 5m new voters

FG says 0.5% R&D allocation is for projects of national interest

FG says 0.5% R&D allocation is for projects of national interest

Reps to reintroduce 'rejected' Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Reps to reintroduce 'rejected' Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Transporters in Lagos to start paying N800 harmonised levy from Feb 1

Transporters in Lagos to start paying N800 harmonised levy from Feb 1

Trending

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi