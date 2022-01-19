24 escape death as 2 vehicles collide in Osun

Okpe said that 12 people, including 10 males and two females, were seriously injured, while the remaining 12 passengers escaped unhurt.

He said the accident occurred at about 7.25;am some six kilometers away from the FRSC office in Egbejoda area.

He blamed the accident on overspeed and dangerous driving.

According to him, the accident happened when a Toyota Hiace vehicle, with Reg. No. BNJ375XA, had a head-on collision with a Green Bedford vehicle without number plate.

The sector commander said the injured persons were taken to Bolarinwa Hospital in the area for medical attention.

He said that items recovered at the scene of the incident included one nylon bag, one battery, one tyre, two travel bags, 18 sack bags, four leather bags and four-suit bags.