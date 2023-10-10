23year old man bag 6 months jail term for stealing phone worth ₦57k in Ogun
An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year old man, Quadri Babalola, to six months imprisonment for stealing an Infinix phone valued at ₦57,000.
The accused, whose house address was not provided, was charged with stealing an Infinix phone valued at ₦57,000, belonging to one Benjamin Odeyemi. The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 28 at about 2.30pm at No. 52, Plaza Junction, Sango-Ota.
Adaraloye said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006. The Magistrate, Mr O.O.Okiki, sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment without option of fine, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
