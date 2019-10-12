Mr Ramhan Nansel, who is The command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Lafia.

Ramhan said the suspect allegedly committed the act at about 11 p.m. on Friday at Ungwan-Yakubu, Agyaragu village, in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect escaped from the scene of the incident and went into hiding, but that he was fished him out of his hideout on Saturday morning.

He said the suspect was about to be lynched by people of the village before the police intervened and took him into custody.

He said the police had lunched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder.