23-year-old guard to spend 9 months in jail for stealing 84 chicks worth ₦380k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was sentenced without an option of fine.

23-year-old security guard jailed for 9 months for stealing 84 chicks

The Court President, Oluwabusayo Osho sentenced Alamu after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing. Osho sentenced Alamu without an option of fine and held that he should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite told the court that the convict committed the offences four times in August and early September, at Akufo Farm Settlement, Ologuneru, Ido Road, Ibadan.

Adegbite said the convict, who was a security guard at the aforementioned farm settlement but was later laid off, stole the 84 chicks worth ₦380,000, belonging to one Tolulope Ajiboye. He said the offences contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

