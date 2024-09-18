23-year-old guard to spend 9 months in jail for stealing 84 chicks worth ₦380k

The Court President, Oluwabusayo Osho sentenced Alamu after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing. Osho sentenced Alamu without an option of fine and held that he should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite told the court that the convict committed the offences four times in August and early September, at Akufo Farm Settlement, Ologuneru, Ido Road, Ibadan.