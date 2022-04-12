23-year-old man docked for allegedly assaulting sister, stealing

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 19, at about 2:00 p.m. at No 9, Ambassador Str., Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant allegedly assaulted his sister, Amarachi, and inflicted injury on her left eye.

“The defendant stole household property which includes clothes, shoes, ceiling fans, wall clock and a Television set, valued at N500,000.

“The defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause public peace by intimidating and beating her sister, the complainant,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provision of Sections 173, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that one of the sureties must be the father of the defendant.