Raphael, whose address is unknown, is being arraigned on a three-count charge of assault, stealing and breach of public peace.
23-year-old man docked for allegedly assaulting sister, stealing
A 23-year-old man, Ifeanyi Raphael, who allegedly assaulted his sister and stole household property, valued at N500,000, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 19, at about 2:00 p.m. at No 9, Ambassador Str., Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
Okuiomose said that the defendant allegedly assaulted his sister, Amarachi, and inflicted injury on her left eye.
“The defendant stole household property which includes clothes, shoes, ceiling fans, wall clock and a Television set, valued at N500,000.
“The defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause public peace by intimidating and beating her sister, the complainant,” he said.
The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provision of Sections 173, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.
Adefioye said that one of the sureties must be the father of the defendant.
The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until May 11, for mention.
