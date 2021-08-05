RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

23-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing $1,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 23-year-old man, Abimbola Taiwo, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing $1,000 USD (N388,000 naira equivalent).

23-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing $1,000.
23-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing $1,000.

The police charged Taiwo, whose residential address was not provided, with conspiracy and stealing.

Recommended articles

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, the defendant allegedly conspired and stole the 1,000 dollars from Kingsley Toochukwu.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others still at large sometimes in July on Muri Bus Stop, Along Ijaiye Road, Ogba in Ikeja.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Ajibade admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence violate sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Stealing is punishable with three years’ jail term while conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept.7 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP BoT meets to resolve leadership crisis

Nigerian Army donates 2 classroom blocks to Bauchi school

NGO provides free cataract surgeries for 550 patients in Jigawa - Official

Nigeria can't be divided, our constitution has taken care of that – Ganduje

FG sign $13m MoU on e-governance with Korea

Cholera kills 100 people in Jigawa in 3 weeks

Buhari’s presidency at PGGW to attract $5b grants, $14b loans — FG

10 Katsina LGAs under severe bandits' attack daily, Gov. Masari tells COAS

EFCC arraigns 3 personnel of investment company for alleged N1.4bn fraud