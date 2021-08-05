23-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing $1,000.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, the defendant allegedly conspired and stole the 1,000 dollars from Kingsley Toochukwu.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others still at large sometimes in July on Muri Bus Stop, Along Ijaiye Road, Ogba in Ikeja.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Ajibade admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence violate sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Stealing is punishable with three years’ jail term while conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment upon conviction.