228 die in Ogun road accidents in 2021 – TRACE

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), in Ogun says 228 persons died in various road accidents across the state in 2021.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) (NNN)

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the TRACE spokesperson, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abeokuta on Friday.

Akinbiyi explained that 831 crashes were recorded during the period under review, saying that 713 motor vehicles and 118 motorcycles were involved in the accidents.

He added that 1,311 people were injured in the various accidents comprising of 931 males and 380 females.

The TRACE spokesperson disclosed that out of the 228 deaths recorded, 179 were males while 49 were females.

He added that 74 persons were killed in motorcycle accidents while 240 got injured.

Akinbiyi, however, said that most of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, reckless overtaking, and dangerous driving, among others.

He said that TRACE would continue to sensitise motorists on safe driving, saying that there was need for them to obey traffic rules and regulations.

