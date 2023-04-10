The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to an eye witness, this was not the first time a mob action was carried out on the victim.

22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone (salacebase)
22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone (salacebase)

Recommended articles

An eye witness who narrated the incident, said the boy identified as Eyo, has been known for petty stealing around the area and have been warned severally to desist from such.

The witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the boy committed the offence on Saturday and disappeared into thin air only to reappear on Sunday.

“I have known Eyo from secondary school, he has always been stealing, there was a time he stole half of the class school fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as we grew into our 20s, Eyo became audacious in stealing and more notorious, he was always caught stealing, this is not the first time a mob action was carried out on him, he only met his end today.

“They started by beating him with cutlass before setting him ablaze. Funny enough, it’s just for stealing an android phone,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Police Command spokesperson in the State, SP Irene Ugbo, has confirmed the incident and decried the act.

While noting that it was unlawful for people to take laws into their hands, she said the rightful thing to do was to have reported the suspect to the nearest police station in the area.

“Killing him in the most gruesome manner through mob action is not only barbaric, it is illegal and unacceptable,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Owo Catholic Church reopens 10 months after gunmen attack

Owo Catholic Church reopens 10 months after gunmen attack

MACBAN urges Sokoto Govt to stop alleged killing of herdsmen

MACBAN urges Sokoto Govt to stop alleged killing of herdsmen

Reclaim your country after Buhari's retirement - Kukah urges Nigerians

Reclaim your country after Buhari's retirement - Kukah urges Nigerians

BASL felicitates Christians, assures hith-free Easter for MM2 terminal users

BASL felicitates Christians, assures hith-free Easter for MM2 terminal users

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 Ghanaian men severely injured after bloody machete fight at wake-keeping over woman

7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case

Pastor Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals in church to restore potency

'Powers, come inside this manhood!' – Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals to restore potency (video)