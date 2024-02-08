ADVERTISEMENT
Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment

News Agency Of Nigeria

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)
The court also sentenced Dahiru Ubale, 21, to five years imprisonment. Sabiu and Ubale were convicted on two-count charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. Justice Usman Na’abba held that the Prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Sabiu to life imprisonment and Ubale to five years imprisonment,” he held.

The Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 17, 2017, at Jalabi Village of Bunkure Local Government Kano.

He said the defendants conspired and attacked the deceased Abba Isma’il, 18, to death. The police said that the convicts stabbed the teenager with a knife in his back because he was having a relationship with his(Sabiu) girlfriend (Zahra’u).

As a result of the stabbing, the deceased sustained grievous injuries and was taken to the Rano Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor,” he added.

The prosecutor presented three witnesses to the court to prove its case. The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge. According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Umar Danbaito, presented three witnesses including the defendants.

News Agency Of Nigeria

