22-year-old man hangs himself in his father’s farm for being impotent

The statement said that the entire Ankara Wooro Compound, in Gwanara was thrown into mourning mood on Oct. 28, as lifeless body of Idris, an NCE holder was discovered dangling on a Cashew tree.

It further added that “On Oct. 28, the NSCDC District Office, Gwanara received a report about one Shuaib Idris, 22, who allegedly committed suicide in a farm, citing his inability to copulate with women.

“According to the deceased’s father, Malam Muhammad Idris, his son graduated from Muyideen College of Education (Gwanara Campus), Kwara.

“He said that the deceased had made several attempts in the past, to end his life before the unfortunate incident.

“On that fateful day, Idris left home very early, but told his father that he wanted to go for farming as usual, not knowing his suicide motive.

“He said that the deceased hanged himself inside his father’s farm, located at Gwanara- Munduro Road, with the aid of a rope and one Jerry can,” the statement said.