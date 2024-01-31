ADVERTISEMENT
22-year-old man buys ₦4.7 million car with fake bank alert

News Agency Of Nigeria

Other items recovered from the suspect was iPhone 12 PRO Max and iPhone 14 PRO.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure. Odunlami-Omisanya said that on October 26, 2023, a case of Cybercrime was reported to the Police, involving one Bakare Ayobami aged 22, of Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The PPRO explained that Ayobami had on October 20, 2023, at about 1800hrs, gone to a car stand belonging to Filani Oluwaseun and Ogbaguwa Oluwasola at Ikare Road, Owo, to buy a Toyota Corolla 2006 model for ₦4,650,000.00 using fake bank alert.

According to the PPRO, through intelligence gathering, Police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested Ayobami Bakare and his accomplice, Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 26 in Ekiti.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered in Osogbo, Osun State, while another Toyota Camry 2014 model valued at ₦6.2 million suspected to have been stolen, was also recovered from the suspect.

“Other items recovered include one iPhone 12 PRO Max valued at ₦600,000.00 and one iPhone 14 PRO, all purchased with fake transfer,” he said.

Odunlami-Omisanya, who said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, said he would be charged in court after the investigation.

