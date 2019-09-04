The #GetStarted promo was launched in August to reward loyal consumers of Nigeria’s favourite coffee with a number of great prizes including airtime, cash and three JAC S3 SUVs!

Doris, a 22-year-old hairstylist who described her family as “coffee lovers”, excitedly narrated in an interview how she randomly found scratch cards in the Nescafé 3-in-1 pouches she purchased regularly for her family. She lucked out with 500 Naira win, then continued drinking and scratching until she struck gold!

“I didn’t even realise I was a big winner until I got a call that I had won an SUV as I was on my way going to the beach,” said Doris excitedly.

However, Doris’ mother found it hard to believe and was convinced it was a scam until her daughter convinced her otherwise by speaking of the international prestige of Nescafé’s parent company, Nestlé.

Sitting in her shiny new vehicle, our winner could hardly contain her happiness. “For those of you that are wondering if this is real, it is! I just won myself a brand new SUV 2019!” Doris said brightly.

With two weeks still left in the #GetStarted promo, there’s no telling what could happen, you too can be our next big winner!

22 year old emerges winner of a JAC S3 SUV in the Nescafé #GetStarted Promo

Here’s how to join:

Buy a Nescafé 3 in 1 10 sachet pouch with a scratch card

Scratch the card to reveal the Promo code

Activate code by dialling *347*400*(8 digit number on the scratch panel)#.

With loads of airtime and cash prizes to go round, everyone is a winner.

So Get Started today! Win with Nescafé 3 in 1.

