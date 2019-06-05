Police operatives in Niger State has reportedly arrested a 21-yr-old man, Umar Audu for killing his neighbour, Abubakar Mohammadu, who allegedly made love advances to his wife.

According to Punch, the Niger State Police Command confirmed Audu’s arrest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

It was reported that Umar, who lived on the same address with the deceased allegedly killed him on the suspicion that he was making love advances to his wife.

According to reports, the suspect, has warned the deceased on several occasions from making advances to his wife after his wife told him that Mohammadu, the deceased was disturbing her for an amorous relationship.

Mohammadu was said to have ignored the warning as he reportedly continued to disturb his neighbour’s wife.

Following the warnings, Audu reportedly took the law into his hand attacked the victim with a machete, inflicting deep cuts on his head, which resulted in his death.

After killing his neighbour, Audu was reported to have said he did not regret killing him.

“I don’t regret killing him because Mohammadu decided to die like a chicken. In his next life, he will not make advances to married women.”

“I am ready to bear the consequences. Let the law take its course. I am fulfilled that Mohammadu will never see my wife again, Allah will judge him.”

However, the police said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.