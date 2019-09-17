Gbolahan, 21, who is facing a three-count charge of rape, stealing and murder, was arraigned along side Blessing Oyedeji, 22, charged with receiving stolen item.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. O. Adisa, who did not take Gbolahan’s plea, ordered that the case file be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He, however, granted Oyedeji bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety in like sum,

Adisa, who said the surety should show evidence of three years tax payment to Oyo Government, adjourned the case till Nov. 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Salewa Hammed, had told the court that Gbolahan of Oju irin Aba-Ile, Idi-Ape, Ibadan committed the offences on Aug. 29 at about 4:10pm at Ogidi Community Estate, Akobo, Ibadan.

Hammed said the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the woman without her consent.

”Gbolahan was alleged to have unlawfully caused the death of the woman by hitting her on the head with a stool.

‘The defentant made advances to the woman but she refused claiming she was married.

”He traced her to her house where he raped and killed her, ” Hanmmed said.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also stole the victim’s Itel A32F cell phone valued at N60,000.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 357, 383 and 383 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

Hammed also alleged that Oyedeji received the Itel A32F cell phone with the knowledge that it was stolen .

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.