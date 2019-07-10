21-year old man, Nura Suleiman, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison by a Grade I Area Court Karu, Abuja for stealing five Abuja Electricity Distribution Company prepaid metres from residents.

During his trial on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, the convict, who reportedly pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal trespass, mischief in relating to electricity and theft, begged for leniency.

According to NAN, the judge, Sani Mohammed gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N45,000, saying there was no excuse for committing any crime and also warned Nura to change his ways.

Meanwhile, Vincent Osuji, the prosecutor had earlier told the court that the matter was reported to the police by one Abdulsalam Bolaji of Cornershop, Karu, Abuja on July 5.

“The complainant alleged that on same date, the convict trespassed into his compound at the above-mentioned address, deliberately damaged and stole his AEDC prepaid metre before he was caught and apprehended.

“After he was arrested, four additional prepaid meters were found in the convict’s possession, which he confessed to have stolen from four different victims.

“However, the five AEDC prepaid metres were recovered from the convict, as he confessed to having committed the crime,” Osuji said.

Nura’s offence was said to have contravened the provisions of sections 80, 348, 287, 319 and 306 of the Penal Code.