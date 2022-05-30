RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

21-year-old woman arrested for dumping own baby in a pit toilet

A 21-year-old woman is in the grips of the police for allegedly dumping her day-old baby in a pit toilet.

Arrest

She was arrested by the Jasikan Police together with an elderly woman, believed to be her mother, who is said to have helped the 21-year-old to commit the act.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Residents through their vigilance noticed the disappearance of the day-old baby and launched a search party after confronting the two - mother of the baby and the elderly woman.

The two then led them to the pit where the baby was found dead.

The body of the baby has since been deposited at the Jasikan Hospital morgue.

