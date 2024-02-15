ADVERTISEMENT
21-year-old student confesses to stabbing colleague to death to steal her iPhone

Damilare Famuyiwa

The AAUA student was arrested by the use of modern technology, which was deployed to trace the stolen phone.

He stabbed her in the chest [Vanguard]
The suspect stated that he stabbed Ifeoluwa to death in order to steal her iPhone XR.

The victim, Ifeoluwa, was a 300-level economics student at the institution and lived off campus with the suspect.

Police sources, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on it, said the suspect confessed that he was attracted to the victim by her phone.

It was gathered that having drawn attention to the deceased because of her phone, the suspect then devised a means of becoming her friend.

According to the police source, “The suspect confessed even before her parents that on that ill-fated day, he approached the victim to transfer some films from her phone to his iPad.

“The unsuspecting female student obliged but didn’t allow him into her room. She told the suspect that her phone battery was low.

“The suspect then excused himself to come back later with his power bank to charge the victim’s phone.

“He came back to the victim’s room very late and was allowed into the room where he grabbed the victim by the neck and stabbed her in the chest with a knife he brought along.

“The suspect then took the victim’s phone, destroyed her SIM card and inserted his own SIM card.

“Police findings showed that he would make use of the phone during the day and hid it inside an uncompleted building close to the hostel.”

The SIM card in the phone was, however, said to be active, which the police used in tracing the suspect.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

