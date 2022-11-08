21-year-old nursing mother arrested for facilitating s*x trafficking of teenagers

Addressing journalists during a media parley where this development was disclosed, the Comptroller of NIS, Rivers State Command, A. J. Kwasua said the arrested suspect facilitated the trip, adding that the rescued victims have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

While noting that the alertness of men of the command led to the arrest of the suspected sex trafficker and the rescuing of the victims, who aged between 16, and 17, Kwasua revealed that the teenagers would all be reunited with their families.

“Three victims were rescued and are under our custody and on November 5, we took another proactive measure to make sure that we captured the recruiter, who was said to be in Rivers State as of the time the process of migrating them took place.

“She was interrogated and she confessed to the crime that she was acting as a syndicate with some recruiters in Edo State.

“The victims are minors. Two are 17 years old and one is 16 years old. Two are from Rivers State, while one is from Akwa Ibom.

“They confessed to agreeing to travel to Ghana for prostitution and as of the time they were arrested, the transporter had already received money from the recruiter via online to pay transport fares for them to Lagos en route to Ghana, which he had done already.

“But based on the incessant calls by the mother of one of the victims, she developed cold feet and could not make the journey anymore. It was in that process we received an alert and we swung into action around 8:20pm. That was when we arrested them and brought them under our custody,” Kwasua said.