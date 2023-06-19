21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu

Following the incident, men of Enugu State Police Command swung into action, arresting the suspect on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The police arrested Akor in the Igbo-Eze North Division of the command with the assistance of the neighbourhood security watch.

Confirming the incident, Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe alleged that the suspect raped the victim on Thursday, June 8, and strangled her in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community to cover up the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigation, according to the police spokesperson, revealed that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of June 8 “after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.”

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the bush following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to have dragged the victim into the bush and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her until she fainted and died in the process.

“The victim, found without any lower body clothes, was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” Ndukwe added.

The PPRO said the case was undergoing further investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCID).