RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

21-year-old carpenter bags 8 months jail term for stealing cell phone

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Grade I Area Court, Dei-Dei, Shagari quarters, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old carpenter, Surajo Sherif to eight months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

21-year-old carpenter bags 8 months jail term for stealing cell phone (PremiumTimesNG)
21-year-old carpenter bags 8 months jail term for stealing cell phone (PremiumTimesNG)

Sheriff pleaded guilty to theft and begged for leniency.

Recommended articles

The Judge, Sulyman Ola , however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000, and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abel Onuche, ‘M’ of Zuma 2 Bwari, Abuja reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Jan. 31

Ogada said that on the same date at about 6:29 pm while the complainant was walking along first gate by Dutse market, Suddenly, the convict criminally stole his cell phone.

He said the convict smartly removed the complainant Tecno Pop IV cell phone valued N 40,000 from his pocket but was caught immediately in the act and handed over to the police.

He stated that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the phone was recovered from him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 288 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Fuel scarcity persists as many petrol stations remain shut in Lagos

Fuel scarcity persists as many petrol stations remain shut in Lagos

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Trending

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy carried out carelessly – pathologist (CNN)

Husband and wife now homos*xuals after 30 years of marriage with 2 children

Brad and Cyndi Marler