21-year-old carpenter bags 8 months jail term for stealing cell phone

The Judge, Sulyman Ola , however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000, and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abel Onuche, ‘M’ of Zuma 2 Bwari, Abuja reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Jan. 31

Ogada said that on the same date at about 6:29 pm while the complainant was walking along first gate by Dutse market, Suddenly, the convict criminally stole his cell phone.

He said the convict smartly removed the complainant Tecno Pop IV cell phone valued N 40,000 from his pocket but was caught immediately in the act and handed over to the police.

He stated that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the phone was recovered from him.