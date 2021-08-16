21 passengers die as bus falls into culvert in Jigawa

Shiisu said the incident occurred after a Hummer Bus, conveying 18 passengers from Kano to Adamawa, and an unregistered lorry with three passengers fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water.

He said: “Today, at about 6 a.m., we received a distress call from Radabi Village that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka Road.

“The accident occurred after one Hummer bus with Reg. No. FYK 406 ZA, and a Canter lorry fell into broken culvert full of water.

“Victims were evacuated to Basirka Hospital, where 21 of the passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

He said that one of the passengers, 26-year-old Simon Chinapi from Mubi in Adamawa, survived.