2021 ADVAN Award: Hypo Toilet Cleaner wins the brand of the year

Hypo Toilet Cleaner equally emerged third position in the Consumer Promo category, contending against other super brands such as Indomie, MTN, Airtel etc nominated under this category.

ADVAN is a reputable and the only body in the nation, founded to advance the interest of the Marketing Industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practice as well as facilitating collaborative partnership with relevant stakeholders.

The Award holds yearly to encourage, recognize, and reward innovations/ hard work of Nigerian brands that have distinguished themselves in making a huge difference in the marketing communication world.

During the event, Chidera Anele, 2021 ADVAN Brand Manager of the year, who was clearly elated expressed his excitement having received these huge ranking awards in barely 2 years of the brand’s existence.

He also went further to express utmost appreciation to ADVAN, as it has indeed lived up to its purpose of creating value for the nation’s Marketing Communication community while encouraging Nigerian brands to put in more efforts to distinguish themselves towards societal growth.

“It is such a great feeling attracting such recognition and accolades from consumers in just 2years of the brand’s presence in the Nigerian marketing landscape, this clearly shows that hard work pays, and we are hitting the right spot in the heart of consumers” he stated.

Hypo Toilet Cleaner dedicates these awards to all Nigerians, thanking them for entrusting the hygiene care of their toilets to the brand while assuring them of a continued quality products delivery to meet their Toilet sanitation needs.

