The 2019 Developers Conference is a one-day technology event aimed at bringing together Developers, Programmers, Software Engineers, Designers and Academics from the IT community in Nigeria to explore new ideas, discuss new technologies, code, share knowledge and discover best practices.

The 2019 Developers Hackathon in partnership with IBM Nigeria is being organized in conjunction with the 2019 Developers conference. Participants that want to take part in the hackathon will be required to attend the Deep Dive session taking place on 9th April, 2019.

Conference And Hackathon Schedule:

2019 Developers Conference | Tuesday 16th April 2019; 9:00am | NGHub by Facebook, 8 Montgomery Road, Sabo Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

2019 Developers Hackathon | Friday 12th April 2019; 9:00am | IBM Nigeria, Churchgate Tower- 2, 5th Floor. VI, Lagos, Nigeria.

2019 Hack Deep Dive Session | Tuesday 9th April 2019; 11:00am | IBM Nigeria, Churchgate Tower-2, 5th Floor. VI, Lagos, Nigeria.

Participants that want to participate in the Hackathon are required to attend the 2019 hack deep dive session.

Registration

Register for the 2019 Developers Conference and 2019 Developers Hackathon online via http://www.bit.ly/developer19