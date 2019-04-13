Osho who graduated from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for claiming to be a United States soldier and thus defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, Punch reports.

According to Punch, Osho presented himself to be an American marine soldier to his victims and dispossessed of different sums of money.

The 20-year-old graduate was arraigned on a five-count charge, all of which bothers on fraud.

Having pleaded guilty to the charge, Dr Ben Ubi, the prosecution counsel, prayed the court to sentence Osho accordingly.

According to Punch, the trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehigbe, therefore agreed that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and found Osho guilty of the offence.

The judge sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment adding that the prison term took effect from the day of the judgment.