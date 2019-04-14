The girl according to reports died as a result of the shooting while the young man suspected to be her boyfriend sustained grievous injury.

Punch reports that Operatives from the Trinity Police Station in Ajegunle, Lagos, were alleged to be responsible for the attacks.

However, the girl has been identified as one Ada Ifeanyi and the boy identified as Emmanuel Akomafuwa.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, Nigerian rapper and actor, Ruggedman @RuggedyBaba alleged that “Men of the Nigerian Police have killed another innocent Nigerian youth.

He wrote: Men of the @PoliceNG have killed another innocent Nigerian youth. They killed a 20yr old girl in Ajegunle while the boy that was with her was also shot and is fighting for his life . We demand the death sentence

According to a yet to be confirmed report, the girl and the young man were returning from an outing when they ran into the police.