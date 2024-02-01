ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

20-year-old man rapes 3-year-old old girl, bags 30 months imprisonment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was sentenced without the option of a fine.

20-year-old man rapes 3-year-old old girl, bags 30 months imprisonment
20-year-old man rapes 3-year-old old girl, bags 30 months imprisonment

Recommended articles

The convict was arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni on June 6, 2022, on a one-count charge of rape. According to the charge, Olarewaju, on August 6, 2021, at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court did rape a three-year-old girl, contrary to section 31(1) of the Child Right Law, Cap C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her evidence before the court, the victim's mother said, “I was not around, I did not know what happened until the following day when I was bathing my daughter, she did not allow me to wash her private part.

”When I checked, I saw it red and swollen, I was so scared, when I asked what happened to her bum bum, she repeatedly said, it was Seun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thereafter, I heard Seun’s mother and my mother-in-law fighting outside, it was then I had the true picture of what happened; my brother-in-law narrated what transpired between Seun’s mother, my mother-in-law and my daughter yesterday.

“I reported the matter to the police who later took over the matter”.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, pictures of the victim and defendant, and medical report among others as exhibits. The defendant spoke through his counsel Luke Ekene, he prayed court to temper justice with mercy and called four witnesses.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Familoni said, “I believe the defendant as a young person deserves a second chance to redeem himself and be a good citizen. He cannot do that if I sentence him to life imprisonment.

”Therefore, I am inclined to temper Justice with mercy to afford him an opportunity of redemption".

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the defendant, Olarewaju Seun is sentenced to 30 calendar month imprisonment without an option of fine, the sentence is to run effectively from September 20, 2021, when he was rearrested by the police and kept in detention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions [NAN]

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism [Getty Images]

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism