20-year-old man lands in court for aggressively begging for alms at school gate

Aderopo, whose address was not provided, was charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, to which he pleaded guilty.

Therefore, the court president, Sukurat Yusuf, remanded the defendant at the correctional facility and adjourned the case until July 9 for the review of facts and judgment.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had earlier told the court that Aderopo committed the offence on Thursday at Sunshine Group of Schools, Oluyole, Ibadan.

