20-year-old man drowns in an open water in Kano

“We received an emergency call at about about 08:20a.m from one Kabiru Sarkin Jan-Duste and we dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 8:26a.m,’’ he said.

He added that the victim was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said that his corpse was later handed over to the Jan Dutse village head, Kabiru Sarki.

“The cause of the incident was as a result of local swimming,” he said.

In another development, he said the Fire Service received an emergency call on Friday morning at about 07:55 a.m. from one Magani Muhammed-Inuwa, that a 14-year-old boy, Usman Magaji , has drowned as he swam in an open water at Mariri Farawa behind police station in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

He said that we quickly dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 08:11 a.m.