A 20-year-old young man who had suffered an accident and been rushed to a private hospital on June 21, 2019 was being prepared for burial because the hospital had declared him dead.

A report by India-based Hindustan Times said that Mohammad Furqan, from the country's state of Uttar Pradesh was declared dead and his ‘corpse’ discharged to his family for burial after they told the hospital that they did not have money to pay for his treatment.

While arrangements were underway to burry him, Furqan’s family members realised that certain parts of his body were moving slightly, so they rushed him to the hospital again before doctors said the young man was not brain dead.

Furqan’s brother identified as Irfan, is quoted as saying: "Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support."

While the patient still remains in a critical condition at the hospital, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer, Narendra Agarwal acknowledged the obvious blunder committed by the hospital earlier, and promised that it "will be thoroughly probed."