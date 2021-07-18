RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

20 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Katsina

The EFCC says the suspects are youths in their early 20s.

EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Katsina (EFCC)
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its Kano Zonal Office have arrested 20 suspected Internet fraudsters in the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement on its official website, the commission said that the suspects were mostly youths in their early twenties.

The statement said the suspects “were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission following intelligence indicating that some Internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.

The EFCC added that investigations were ongoing and indicted suspects would be charged to court.

