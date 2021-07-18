20 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Katsina

In a statement on its official website, the commission said that the suspects were mostly youths in their early twenties.

The statement said the suspects “were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission following intelligence indicating that some Internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.