20 passengers escape death in Osun lone accident

Okpe said a white Ranger bus marked NRK 192 XB, lost control due to tyre burst while speeding, leading to the accident.

He said the accident occurred about 6 Km from Oguro Junction around 4:40 p.m.

“Our men arrived at the scene of the accident within 10 minutes after it happened and rescued 20 passengers who sustained various injuries.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital and Ikeolu Hospital in Iwo”, Okpe said.

Okpe noted that the lone accident occurred due to total violation of road safety traffic laws by the vehicle owner.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Fleesu Iwo branch in Iwo, took over the vehicle,” he said.