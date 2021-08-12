20 contestants emerge for TECNO’s CAMission Camp Season 2; set to premiere August 14th on African Magic Urban

The entries submitted by the final 20 contestants dished out sizzling pictures but also, spotlighted the inadequately tapped talents domiciled in many Nigerian youths.

TECNO, through the reality show, hunts for talents as well as nurtures and provides the platform for these talents to blossom into professionals whose photography skills will chart courses on the international arena.

After a successful launch and great result from the first season, TECNO’s CAMission Season 2 returns with a bang. Billed to commence airing this August, specifically from the 14th day of the month, the reality show promises mouth-watering prizes that include 4,000,000 million Naira in cash prizes or a trip to Europe.

Four contestants will, at the end, emerge winners and just like Alfred Stieglitz aptly says that ‘In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality’, TECNO’s camera-centric CAMON 17 phones are readily available to help bring a reality that is more real to all the allurements there is.

Lovers of good photography, especially taken from the smart screens of smartphones like TECNO’s Camon 17, will surely be thrilled as they will find this show a delicacy not to be missed. You too can catch all the fun live every Saturday at 6:30pm on Africa Magic Urban, starting on Saturday 14th August 2021.