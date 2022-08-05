RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 women docked over alleged sexual molestation of minor

Two women appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday for allegedly failing to perform their duties, and causing a two-year-old girl in their care to be sexually molested.

Nigerian court
The defendants are : Deborah Babajide, 42, a teacher, who lives at No. 4D, Akinlabake St., Akerele Estate, Oworonshoki, and Toyin Odusanya, 48, a nanny, of No. 10, Abajada St., Oworonshoki, Lagos.

They are being tried for negligence.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the they committed the offence on May 6 at Obanikoro, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants worked in a private school located in Obanikoro area of Lagos.

He said that the mother of the affected girl observed that her daughter was crying while she was bathing her daughter and washing her private parts in particular.

“Out of curiosity, the mother checked the place and discovered injuries near her private parts.

“Her mother asked her about the person who touched the place, and she could only say “Aunty”, apparently referring to the two defendants,” Akeem said.

The prosecutor said that the two defendants were arrested, as the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Both women, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The chief magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for mention.

