2 women bag 3 months jail term each for walking outside late at night

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Grade I Area court in Karu, FCT, on Thursday sentenced two women to three months imprisonment for Public nuisance.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Loveth Joseph, 20 and Anita Francis, 19 after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Maiwada gave them an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji told the court that on July 30 a team of policemen on night patrol lead by Insp Aghole Stephen attached to Karu Police station, arrested the convicts for constituting public nuisance.

The prosecutor said during Police investigation, the convicts could not give a satisfactory explanation of what they were doing outside at that time of the night.

The offence the Prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code.

