2 varsity dropouts arraigned for drugging, raping woman in Lagos hotel

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don-Chima George, 25 and Olusegun Rasak, 28, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

They plead not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution led by Mr Olayemi Shofolu, the duo committed the offences on Feb. 3 from 5.00a.m to 7.00a.m at Dallankaster Hotels in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Shofolu said that the offences contravene Sections 260, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN), the Defence Counsel to the defendants, following their pleas, filed an application for their bails, which had been served on the prosecution.

Shofolu confirmed receiving the bail application and requested for time to respond.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, then fixed March 27 for hearing of the bail application of the defendants.

Soladoye, however, adjourned the case until May 15 for commencement of trial.