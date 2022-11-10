RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 university students found d*ad in their room, neighbors suspect food poisoning

Damilare Famuyiwa

There are speculations that the students died of food poisoning.

Students found dead in their room
Students found dead in their room

Two students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, identified as Decency and Victor, have been found dead in their room.

The deceased’s neighbours, however, speculated food poisoning, as they said Victor reportedly vomited blood, while a whitish substance was seen in Decency’s nostril.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of MOUAU, Adanma Odefa said she wasn’t aware of any food poisoning as speculated.

“We don’t know anything about eating food. All we know is that we found two students dead in their room.

“The police have taken their bodies to the morgue and anything left is for the parents of the deceased. We have informed the families, so we are not talking about this,” Odefa added.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man identified as Raphael Ozoemena, had been remanded in prison for stabbing his friend, Ejike Eduno, to death.

A Magistrate’s Court sitting at Nteje, Anambra State, presided over by C.C. Chigbo, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, remanded the suspect after it was alleged that he stabbed Eduno in his chest with a knife, which caused his death.

The police prosecutor, CSP A.A. Nwano, of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), said the offence was punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.

Naani, therefore, asked the court to remand the accused.

Having heard the prosecutor’s argument, the presiding Magistrate, Chigbo, ordered that the accused be remanded in the Onitsha Custodial Centre, as he adjourned the matter till Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

