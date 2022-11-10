2 university students found d*ad in their room, neighbors suspect food poisoning

The deceased’s neighbours, however, speculated food poisoning, as they said Victor reportedly vomited blood, while a whitish substance was seen in Decency’s nostril.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of MOUAU, Adanma Odefa said she wasn’t aware of any food poisoning as speculated.

“We don’t know anything about eating food. All we know is that we found two students dead in their room.

“The police have taken their bodies to the morgue and anything left is for the parents of the deceased. We have informed the families, so we are not talking about this,” Odefa added.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man identified as Raphael Ozoemena, had been remanded in prison for stabbing his friend, Ejike Eduno, to death.

A Magistrate’s Court sitting at Nteje, Anambra State, presided over by C.C. Chigbo, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, remanded the suspect after it was alleged that he stabbed Eduno in his chest with a knife, which caused his death.

The police prosecutor, CSP A.A. Nwano, of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), said the offence was punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.

Naani, therefore, asked the court to remand the accused.