RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 university lovers in Kwara found d*ad in their hostel room

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased who were said to be writing their exams as second-year students of KWASU, were found dead by their schoolmates.

2 university lovers
2 university lovers

One Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi, who were students of Kwara State University (KWASU), have been found dead in their hostel.

Recommended articles

The deceased, who were reported to be lovers, were preparing for their examinations when they were found lifeless and naked in their hostel.

“We suspect there were lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. We suspect it’s a case of poisoning,” a KWASU student who spoke on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying as he gave his account of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi said it’s true that the university love birds were found dead in their hostel, adding that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of their deaths.

The information was that the two of them were found dead in their room and the police were alerted. Our officers pulled down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. Investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, one Nkechi Ononiwu, a businesswoman, had approached an Igando court in Lagos, where she sought separation from her live-in lover on the grounds of neglect, battery and infidelity.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike accuses Buhari, Amaechi of interfering in Rivers 2019 elections

Wike accuses Buhari, Amaechi of interfering in Rivers 2019 elections

LP reaffirms Edeoga as governorship candidate in Enugu State

LP reaffirms Edeoga as governorship candidate in Enugu State

ASUU gives Nigerian govt fresh condition to end strike

ASUU gives Nigerian govt fresh condition to end strike

Akwa Ibom has no single investment by FG - Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom has no single investment by FG - Udom Emmanuel

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Wike’s suit seeking Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 election for hearing today

Wike’s suit seeking Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 election for hearing today

Nobody can stop my friendship with Wike - Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

Nobody can stop my friendship with Wike - Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

‘We won’t allow you destabilise our party’, PDP Chairman replies Wike’s camp

‘We won’t allow you destabilise our party’, PDP Chairman replies Wike’s camp

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos