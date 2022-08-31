The deceased, who were reported to be lovers, were preparing for their examinations when they were found lifeless and naked in their hostel.

“We suspect there were lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. We suspect it’s a case of poisoning,” a KWASU student who spoke on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying as he gave his account of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi said it’s true that the university love birds were found dead in their hostel, adding that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of their deaths.

“The information was that the two of them were found dead in their room and the police were alerted. Our officers pulled down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. Investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the police spokesperson added.