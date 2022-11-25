RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 unemployed men jailed 2 years for trafficking 21.2kg marijuana

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Friday sentenced two unemployed men, Kazeem Akeem 24 and Shola Abidoye, 29 to two years imprisonment for trafficking 21.2kg of matijuana.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

In two separate judgments, Justice Uche Agomoh held that she convicted and sentenced Akeem and Abidoye based on the evidence tendered by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency against them.

Agomoh said that she took note of the convicts’ plea for mercy being first time offenders in her judgment.

She however, warned the convicts to deceased from any form of crime in future because they were now ex-convicts.

The judge therefore, sentenced each of the convicts to one year imprisonment starting from the date they were each first arrested.

Agomoh ordered the NDLEA to destroy the weed exhibit found in possession of the duo.

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Oyo State, Ms Rachael Ige told the court that the convicts were separately arraigned on a-count charge bordering on unlawful trafficking of Indian Hemp.

Ige submitted that Akeem and Abidoye were arrested by the NDLEA operatives on Jan. 24 and April 5 respectively along Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway and Oje area of Ibadan.

According to the prosecutor, each of the convicts concealed the illicit drug weighing 16.2kg and five kg in black sacks.

Ige stated that the offence contravened Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30 Law of the Federation 2004.

