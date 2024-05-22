ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Emmanuel Samaila, suspended the sentence of Dahiru, 19, and Bala, 17, for one year in line with section 257 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

"The defendants have been given a chance to prove that they can behave well, being young men with bright futures and first-time offenders who have shown remorse.

"If they breach the terms of their suspended sentence or commit another crime within the specified period of time, they will be made to serve the original prison term imposed on them,” the judge held.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenagers were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, contrary to sections 58 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, had told the court one Musa Makama of Borno Street reported the matter at the station on March 20.

Bishen stated that the defendants, along with one Mailaya Sagir, now at large, went to Baba Emeka Street and stole the complainant’s two goats worth ₦34,000.

According to her, one of the goats was found in their possession already slaughtered. When the charge was read to them, they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Nigeria ranked 2nd least indebted country in Africa

Nigeria ranked 2nd least indebted country in Africa

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate