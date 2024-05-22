The presiding judge, Emmanuel Samaila, suspended the sentence of Dahiru, 19, and Bala, 17, for one year in line with section 257 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

"The defendants have been given a chance to prove that they can behave well, being young men with bright futures and first-time offenders who have shown remorse.

"If they breach the terms of their suspended sentence or commit another crime within the specified period of time, they will be made to serve the original prison term imposed on them,” the judge held.

The teenagers were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, contrary to sections 58 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, had told the court one Musa Makama of Borno Street reported the matter at the station on March 20.

Bishen stated that the defendants, along with one Mailaya Sagir, now at large, went to Baba Emeka Street and stole the complainant’s two goats worth ₦34,000.